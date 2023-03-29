DSC_8670.jpg
Graduates in their chairs during the commencement addresses in May.

 The Brunswick News/File

Students in Glynn County recently received several recognitions at the state level, including for AP Honor School distinctions and as this year’s Georgia Scholars.

Glynn Academy is among 273 schools across the state to be named a 2023 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor School. According to the College Board’s latest report, Glynn Academy was once again named an AP School of Distinction, AP STEM School and AP STEM Achievement School.

The 2023 AP Honor Schools are named in eight categories based on the results of 2022 AP courses and exams.

AP Schools of Distinction are schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

AP STEM Schools are those with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses, and AP STEM Achievement Schools have at least 50% of all AP STEM exam takers earning scores of 3 or higher.

“The number of AP Honor Schools increased by more than 14%, which serves as a testament to our commitment to expand opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “I sincerely congratulate each of this year’s AP Honor Schools on their achievement. Additionally, I thank each teacher, student, and school- and district-level administrator for their diligent work creating strong AP opportunities in these 273 Georgia schools.”

Three Brunswick High School students were also recently recognized as 2023 Georgia Scholars. They are Emily Dey, Madigan Kirkland and Manas Patel.

The Georgia Department of Education recognized 154 graduating seniors across Georgia as 2023 Georgia Scholars.

These students have achieved excellence in school and community life through the Georgia Scholar program. Per the state education department, Georgia Scholars “carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and communities and assumed leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.”

The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by GaDOE in partnership with local school districts and schools. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.

“I extend my sincerest congratulations to the 2023 Georgia Scholars,” Woods said. “These 154 Class of 2023 seniors worked hard, became leaders in their schools and communities, and took advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them continued success as they embark on their futures, including plans for after high school and beyond. I know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”

