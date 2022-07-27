The start of a new school year is fast approaching.
Glynn County Schools recently launched this year’s Back-to-School Info Center page online, where parents and students can access details on open house schedules, free and reduced price meal applications, transportation information and much more.
“Our Back-to-School Info Center is designed to help prepare you and your child(ren) for the upcoming academic year,” per the website.
The school year begins Aug. 9, which is a Tuesday.
Open house for high school and Golden Isles College and Career Academy students will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 2. Middle school open house is 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2, and elementary school and FACES preschool open house is from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3.
Glynn County Schools plans to provide school supplies for all students this year, so families only need to purchase a book bag and reusable water bottle.
“Thanks to CARES Act funding, we will provide school supplies for all students in our school system for the 2022-2023 school year,” according to the website. “With rising prices on things like groceries and gasoline, our hope is that this will provide some financial relief for our families.”
Supplies will include a pencil pouch, a pack of crayons and colored pencils, pencils, safety scissors, glue, two compositions books, two packs of wide-ruled notebook paper, a ruler, four pocket folders, erasers, highlighters, index cards and two spiral notebooks.
Parents can also find on the back-to-school page links to information about breakfast and lunch menus, school calendars, a dress code update, immunization information, new student registration, the code of conduct and more.
The information is online at www.glynn.k12.ga.us/back2school/
“Please check out the links to the right for some helpful information,” per the website. “We will be continually adding information as we get closer to the first day of school. Please check back often.”
Parents are asked to contact a school’s principal about questions or information not listed on the website.