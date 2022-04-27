The goal was simple: Construct for Sam, the gummy worm, a submarine that would take him deep into the beautiful ocean.
And the students at Satilla Marsh Elementary School were up to the task. They fashioned their submarines using only plastic cups, tapes and straws, and soon gummy worm Sams were floating around the bucket of water.
This design-focused project was one of many based on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) concepts offered at Satilla Marsh Elementary’s first STEAM Into Nature Earth Day celebration on Friday.
The school saw an big turnout for the inaugural event, which also included a showing of “The Lorax,” activities with the Georgia Southern Wildlife Center and UGA Marine Extension Office and a visit from Smokey the Bear.
“It’s important for kids to have a connection with nature and the natural world around them, and Earth Day is a good excuse as a jump start,” said Annmarie Roozen, a kindergarten teacher at Satilla Marsh.
The school’s Green Leaves club, founded last year by four students, also set up a booth at the event. The club is hoping to provide new opportunities for hands-on learning through gardening, the construction of a greenhouse and chicken coop on campus and more.
The Earth Day event aimed to generate excitement about those projects and to foster parent’s connections with the school, said Lauren Sapp, parent involvement coordinator at Satilla Marsh.
Members of the Green Leaves group also created a short video to help families understand what they can do at home to be eco-friendly.
“We had the Green Leaves boys make a little commercial where they told people different things that they could do at home, like turning off the lights and saving water and picking up litter,” Roozen said. “We try to make every day Earth Day, but this was just a good opportunity to get them excited about it and help foster that connection to the natural world.”