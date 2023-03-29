Port of Brunswick

Workforce development and support for local education go hand in hand, and Georgia Ports Authority aims to play a key role in supporting the future success of workers in the Golden Isles. GPA does so through strong local partnerships, including its longstanding support of the Newspapers in Education program at the Brunswick news. GPA Chief Human Resources Officer Lise Altman shared her thoughts on why this work is important.

Why is Georgia Ports a continuing supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?

At the Georgia Ports Authority, we strive to inform young people about the value of the ports in their communities. More broadly, the newspaper not only helps us share our story, it educates students and others on important trends at the local, state, national and even global level.

Newspapers serve a public good, keeping students up to date on the economic and policy issues that will have long-term impacts on their lives and communities.

In what other ways is Georgia Ports able to support local education, maybe through partnerships, internships, etc.?

GPA is proud to be involved in various community service and educational outreach programs. Examples of our collaboration with local organizations include GPA’s YES+ student training program for recent high school graduates; our college internship program, sponsorship of United Way; and educational partnerships with the Caretta Research Project on loggerhead turtles, and the Tybee Marine Science Center.

What role do you feel local companies play in workforce development in Glynn County?

As a corporate citizen of Glynn County, the Georgia Ports Authority takes a leadership role in providing the training that fresh high school graduates and new employees need to be successful in a good-paying career at GPA.

Additionally, the Authority’s tuition reimbursement program supports employees’ individual efforts to grow their capabilities and productivity through post-secondary education. This is a win-win situation for Georgia Ports, Glynn County, our employees and their families.

Workforce development is part of GPA’s broader mission to empower entrepreneurs, strengthen industries, sustain communities and fortify families by relentlessly striving to accelerate global commerce.

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.

Cries for justice rang loudly down Parkwood Avenue on Monday where more than 200 people gathered to pray, show their support and, most of all, to call for arrests to be made in the incident that police say put Trent Lehrkamp in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator.

The father of a 19-year-old in critical condition in the Brunswick hospital told police his son “never returns home normal” when he goes to the house on St. Simons Island that is the subject of an investigation into an alleged hazing incident, according to a police incident report.