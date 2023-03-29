Workforce development and support for local education go hand in hand, and Georgia Ports Authority aims to play a key role in supporting the future success of workers in the Golden Isles. GPA does so through strong local partnerships, including its longstanding support of the Newspapers in Education program at the Brunswick news. GPA Chief Human Resources Officer Lise Altman shared her thoughts on why this work is important.
Why is Georgia Ports a continuing supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
At the Georgia Ports Authority, we strive to inform young people about the value of the ports in their communities. More broadly, the newspaper not only helps us share our story, it educates students and others on important trends at the local, state, national and even global level.
Newspapers serve a public good, keeping students up to date on the economic and policy issues that will have long-term impacts on their lives and communities.
In what other ways is Georgia Ports able to support local education, maybe through partnerships, internships, etc.?
GPA is proud to be involved in various community service and educational outreach programs. Examples of our collaboration with local organizations include GPA’s YES+ student training program for recent high school graduates; our college internship program, sponsorship of United Way; and educational partnerships with the Caretta Research Project on loggerhead turtles, and the Tybee Marine Science Center.
What role do you feel local companies play in workforce development in Glynn County?
As a corporate citizen of Glynn County, the Georgia Ports Authority takes a leadership role in providing the training that fresh high school graduates and new employees need to be successful in a good-paying career at GPA.
Additionally, the Authority’s tuition reimbursement program supports employees’ individual efforts to grow their capabilities and productivity through post-secondary education. This is a win-win situation for Georgia Ports, Glynn County, our employees and their families.
Workforce development is part of GPA’s broader mission to empower entrepreneurs, strengthen industries, sustain communities and fortify families by relentlessly striving to accelerate global commerce.