Teachers and students have had to quickly adapt to new learning environments.
With the required closure of schools because of COVID-19, distance learning will be the new normal for the remainder of Glynn County’s school year.
Student teachers in the Pint Pirates program, an early childhood education class that allows high school students to teach 4-year-olds, have had to adapt in numerous ways.
Typically, they’d spend three days a week working directly with the preschool students. They use a variety of educational tools in their classroom, including The Brunswick News’ Newspapers in Education program.
The new learning environment, though, has required the students to be more creative than ever before in how to reach their younger learners. And the class’s teacher, Lisa Marie McDaniels, is proud of how she’s seen all her students rise to the occasion.
McDaniel has received constant updates from both her high school students and the parents of the 4-year-olds.
The students and parents have shared videos of themselves teaching and photos of lesson plans and students working.
“Yesterday, I had one of my Pint Pirates, her mom texted me and sent me a video of her doing her school work,” she said. “She said it was ‘because Mrs. McDaniel wants her to, and she doesn’t want her to be disappointed.’”
The Pint Pirates program is meant to prepare future teachers for the profession. McDaniels has seen her current students showcase not only what they’ve learned so far but also what their capacity is to adapt in unexpected circumstances.
“I’m really proud of them,” she said.