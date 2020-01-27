Pinova’s plant in Brunswick joined the community in 1911 and has been actively involved in a myriad of ways since.
One way that the local company works to enhance the area is by taking a special interest in supporting the education of students in the Golden Isles.
And for many years, promoting STEM — or science, technology, engineering and mathematics — education has been of special interest to the leaders of Pinova.
Pinova, a sponsor of The Brunswick News’ Newspapers in Education program, through which teachers receive free copies of the newspaper each week to use in their classrooms, hopes to support the development of the emerging workforce.
“One of the big things that Pinova is involved in is the STEM education, and we’re really excited to be a partner with the NIE program,” said Patti Laurens Downs, the director of global marketing communications and public relations for DRT, of which Pinova is a subsidiary. “We feel like it not only enhances STEM education in schools, but it enhances the education on all grade levels. It’s a great way for the community to impact the entire school system.”
Pinova has partnered annually with College of Coastal Georgia to host an event called “Expanding Your Horizons,” which engages local girls in hands-on STEM activities.
“Our plant relies heavily on the facets of STEM education to run,” Downs said. “We need engineers, we need people who are mechanically inclined and who are mathematically and scientifically inclined, to cover all the jobs at our plant. The more we can educate the youth in this area, the better they’ll be prepared for jobs at our plant … It’s a great way to promote our jobs.
Downs said Pinova also offers tours and sends its engineers to meet with students at local schools.
“We will always need workers in these areas,” she said. “The more educated our workforce can become, the better and stronger they’ll be and the better we can be.”