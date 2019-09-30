Pinova has been a continuous supporter of STEM education in Glynn County, especially through an ongoing partnership with College of Coastal Georgia.
Again this year, Pinova gave funds to the college to fund the college’s STEM Outreach Program.
The program provides STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) experiences for elementary, middle and high school students.
The STEM Outreach Program hosts two main events each year. Those include Expanding Your Horizons and the Math and Sciences Expo.
Through a partnership with Glynn County Schools, Expanding Your Horizons serves approximately 100 middle school girls. College faculty, staff, students and STEM professionals from the community volunteer their time to lead girls through hands-on STEM activities.
The Math and Sciences Expo features the Academic Bowl Competition for high school students — a tournament-style quiz bowl that tests students’ STEM knowledge and skills.
The $5,000 donation from Pinova, given in May, will allow the activities to remain available for students.
“I feel that it is important to expose today’s youth to a wide variety of STEM activities and concepts,” said Pinova Vice President of Operations Molly Matthews, in a press release. “These events will hopefully inspire a passion for and a drive to pursue a career in a STEM field, and also align well with Pinova’s needs to recruit talented employees in the future.”
Courtenay Miller, assistant professor of mathematics and director of Coastal Georgia’s STEM Outreach Program, said she’s grateful for Pinova’s continued sponsorship of the program.
“Through monetary contributions, Pinova continues to support the College of Coastal Georgia and its various STEM initiatives,” said Miller in a statement. “We are thankful for Pinova’s support of STEM in the community and their recognition of the potential many students possess for future careers in STEM.”