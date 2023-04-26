Plans change, sometimes for the better, as Christina Turner can attest.
Turner, a paralegal student at Coastal Pines Technical College, made the decision in 2020 to enroll at the college and pursue her associate of applied sciences degree in paralegal studies.
She did so in hopes of reaching new heights in her career and finding a job she’ll enjoy every day.
“When I was in high school, I took a law class and really enjoyed it, and I made it my five-year plan to go to law school,” Turner said. “Although my life did not turn out that way, then, I started working in the District Attorney’s office. I was around attorneys and the law for 10 years and really enjoyed that.
“During that time, I became a single parent of two girls, and I needed to earn more money so that I could support them and give us all a good life. To do that, I needed an education, so I enrolled in the paralegal studies program.”
Coastal Pines, she said, offered the kind of flexible schedule options she needed.
“It allowed me to work a full-time job, be a mom to my children and go to school online at night and on the weekends,” Turner said.
She’s already seen lucrative job opportunities come her way.
“Since enrolling, I was able to find a job that has almost doubled my salary,” Turner said. “This program built on the experience that I already had in the legal field and gave me the skill set that I needed. Additionally, the support that I have received from my instructor at Coastal Pines, Kelly Lanier, has been tremendous. The confidence that she gave me throughout my studies has helped me to go further in my career than I ever thought possible. When I wanted to give up, she encouraged and motivated me. I am so glad that she was there for me.”
Legal assistants, paralegals and legal secretaries are in high demand because lawyers rely heavily on them and the assistance they provide.
“The program at Coastal Pines has provided me with the tools to do my job at a fraction of the cost of law school, and I am making a really good living,” Turner said. “It has also been great for my girls to watch me take these classes and to show them that they can get a good education without borrowing lots of money, and a lucrative job to support themselves when they grow up.”
Turner is now employed at Hunter Maclean, where firm partner John Thomas (J.T.) Johnson said she has shined.
“Christina brings so much to our office,” he said. “She is professional and courteous, and her knowledge and application of the law is truly invaluable to our work here. I am grateful that we live in an area so close to Coastal Pines Technical College that is training legal professionals for our community so adeptly.”
The paralegal studies program is an associate of applied science degree available to students fully online. For more information on the program or to apply to the college, contact instructor Kelly Lanier at klanier@coastalpines.edu or visit www.coastalpines.edu.