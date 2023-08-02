Kavanaugh Chandler, CEO of Coastal Community Health, left, and Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson greet arriving students with fist bumps and encouragement at Goodyear Elementary on the first day last year.
Students in Glynn County Schools will return to the classroom Aug. 8, and the school district has prepared an online resource tool again this year to help families get ready for the new year.
The 2023-2024 Back 2 School Info Center is available online at glynn.k12.ga.us under the “Parents” tab.
The page is designed to help students and their families prepare for the academic year and provides school calendars, breakfast and lunch menus, dress code information and more.
“We look forward to seeing our students on Tuesday, August 8, for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year,” per the page. “Please check out the links to the right for some helpful information. We will be continually adding information as we get closer to the first day of school. Please check back often.”
Open house events for high school and middle school students took place Tuesday, and open houses at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, elementary schools and FACES preschool will take place today.
GICCA’s open house will be from 4-6 p.m., and elementary schools and FACES will host their events from 5-7 p.m.
School supply lists for every school are available on the page.
Parents can also find information about immunizations, the Infinite Campus parent information resource, school safety, bus routes and more.
Electronic back to school packets are available as well.
“If you have any questions or are looking for information that is not listed, contact your school principal,” the page states.
