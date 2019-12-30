Sponsors of the Newspapers in Education program faithfully provide numerous other kinds of support for local education year-round.
This year, the program’s sponsors engaged in partnerships with local schools and colleges, hosted STEM events and brought students on-site for tours and internships.
Southeast Georgia Health System continued in 2019 to offer its Medical Explorers program, which exposes school-age children to the many different types of health care professions and offers high school students opportunities to see health care in action and better prepare them to make career choices.
“Our Explorer program is operated in partnership with the Coastal Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America and provides high school students with a wonderful opportunity to explore health care careers,” said DelRia Baisen, the health system vice president and post advisor. “Participating in the program gives students exposure to a variety of health care careers and an opportunity to interact with health care professionals in a supportive and fun environment.”
College of Coastal Georgia also partners in many way with local schools and educational programs. The college supports STEM — or science, technology, engineering and mathematics — education for students of all ages and collaborated with Pinova to host a Math & Sciences Bowl Competition for high school and middle school students.
“It keeps us connected with the school system, and it keeps the high school students and the middle schools students interested in STEM fields,” said “First, all of them have a written exam,” said Courtenay Miller, assistant professor of mathematics at Coastal Georgia. “And we want to recruit more to STEM fields.”
Georgia-Pacific’s Brunswick Cellulose mill engages with students in a variety of ways, including through partnerships with the Golden Isles College & Career Academy, Coastal Pines Technical College and College of Coastal Georgia.
“We strive every day to be a preferred partner of our customers, employees, suppliers and communities,” said Randal Morris, a spokesman for Georgia-Pacific. “To that end, Brunswick Cellulose has historically engaged in supporting educational opportunity at all levels in Brunswick and Glynn County — our local community.”
The Jekyll Island Authority keeps visitors of all ages engaged and educated, and JIA offers numerous programs for young learners. An annual favorite is the sea turtle camp offered at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
Every day of camp focuses on turtle biology and environmental conservation. Campers explore turtle habitats on the island, including the maritime forest, tidal marshlands and the beach.
“Our camp is really cool because we have the opportunity to get to engage guests that are generally really interested in conservation,” said Nicki Thomas, education program manager for the center. “We get to do that through a really charismatic species, which is our sea turtle.”
King & Prince Seafood works to promote career opportunities in the industrial maintenance field and gives students real-world work opportunities through internships.
“The biggest challenge for us is to make sure that the students in the schools and the parents and the counselors and the teachers all know there are great jobs in this field, great careers in this community,” said Tom Norton, vice president of human resources for King & Prince Seafood.
International Auto Processing also engages with local students through partnerships, site visits and more.
“IAP feels strongly that literacy is the fundamental skillset in children receiving a quality education,” said said Don Asdell, president and CEO of IAP. “Newspapers are a key tool teaching students critical thinking about local news, world news, editorials, the economy and sports. ”