The Brunswick News invites teachers to sign up this year for the Newspapers in Education program, which launches at the start of every school year.
Teachers can register now to receive newspapers twice a week to support learning activities in their classrooms.
The NIE program is offered by The Brunswick News with the support of local businesses and the local school system. Teachers in the community have found ways to incorporate this resource into their lesson plans in numerous ways, including for writing and reading assignments, math education, marketing, art and much more.
This resource is a valuable tool for the education of students of all ages.
“We are proud to be one part of this special program, which provides a unique and valuable resource for educators to add to their curriculum,” wrote René Griffis, NIE coordinator, in a letter sent out recently to local educators.
Those who participate in the program will receive newspapers on Monday and Wednesday mornings.
“Schools across the country participating in the program have found the NIE program to be an invaluable resource to not only help improve students’ literacy but also to engage students in news events,” Griffis said.
Those who are interested in participating can contact Griffis at rgriffis@thebrunswicknews.com.
Teachers who sign up will also be entered into a raffle to win a $100 gift certificate.