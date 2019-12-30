Teachers in the Golden Isles have for many years found numerous ways to incorporate the Newspapers in Education program into their daily instruction. 2019 was no exception.
Teachers of every grade level and subject matter integrated The Brunswick News as a secondary source into their lesson plans.
At Glynn Academy, hospitality and tourism pathway teacher Autumn Roberts used the sale pages for math activities. She also discussed current events with her students and pulled together vocabulary lessons using articles in The News.
“Really, it connects the students and creates that ‘aha’ moment of ‘Hey, they really do know what they’re talking about because here’s real proof of what’s been going on,’” Roberts said.
GED students in a program offered by the Goodwill Job Connection Center also used The Brunswick News this year to practice communication and to stay up-to-date on local events.
Fifth-graders in Nick Luppino’s class at Satilla Marsh Elementary stayed abreast of currents events as well using the newspaper.
“A lot of times, when I’m talking about things — whether it’s science or social studies or even math — obviously as teachers we try to bring in our everyday experiences,” Luppino said. “And obviously, the stuff that’s going on in our community, that’s part of our everyday experience.”
American government classes like Timothy Hatcher’s at Brunswick High School found easy uses for the newspaper.Hatcher’s students read and discussed articles in the newspaper that touched on topics covered in their textbooks.
“All I want to do is give them the information they need. Our newspaper has been a great help,” Hatcher said. “All I want is for these young men and women to have the ability to make good decisions, not just about their own lives but about their government.”
Students engaged in literacy education both in school and in after-school and summer programs offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia and at the YMCA of the Golden Isles.
“Literacy is obviously huge for us,” said Brooke Parmelee, director of development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia. “One of our main goals during the summer is for the kids not to lose what they learn in school … That way, when they return to school in August they haven’t lost what they learned and they’re not behind.”
And learners as young as the 5-year-olds in Ann Roozen’s kindergarten class at Satilla Marsh Elementary used the newspaper this year to practice their reading and writing skills.
“We’re trying to teach them that you can read anywhere and all over the place,” Roozen said. “The newspaper was another medium for them to see words written.”