As teachers and school leaders prepare for a new school year, many questions linger about what instruction will look like in the midst of a pandemic.
Virtual learning may become the new norm for many students, while those who return to school for in-person instruction will have to adapt to numerous new protocols in place to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
Teachers will undergo additional technology training before the school year begins, and they’ll have to be prepared to switch completely to online instruction at almost a moment’s notice.
“We’re going to plan as if we won’t have school the next day,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, during a recent school board meeting.
But many people with experience working with teachers in Glynn County Schools know that there’s no shortage of passion and creativity among local instructors, which will be imperative when the new school year begins.
Teachers have for many years showcased their talents for out-of-the-box thinking in the classroom by finding numerous ways to make use of The Brunswick News’ Newspapers in Education program, through which they can receive free copies of the newspaper each week for use in the classroom.
Many teachers use the newspaper for literacy lessons and writing instruction. They’ll use advertisements to teach marketing skills, coupons to teach mathematics and photos to spark students’ creative thinking.
The Newspapers in Education program aims to provide teachers with a free instructional tool they can use in the classroom. Registration for the program is open now.
Teachers or school administrators who want to receive newspapers may call The News at 265-8320.