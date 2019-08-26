Newspapers aid soft skills education

Students in Amy Stalvey’s classes at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy receive crucial education on what it takes to be a successful adult.
Stalvey, who teaches an introduction to agriculture class along with a leadership course at GICCA, emphasizes important soft skills in both classes. And she frequently uses The Brunswick News as a tool in that education.
Stalvey is one of many teachers in Glynn County signed up this year for the Newspapers in Education program, through which her classroom receives free copies of The News twice a week.
Teachers are able to use the newspaper in numerous creative ways.
Stalvey regularly asks her students to choose articles to read and summarize, in hopes of keeping them up to date on happenings in the community.
“It’s an eye-opening thing for them to read about what’s going on in their community,” she said.
She also uses the newspaper in her leadership class by asking her students to search the wanted ads for job opportunities and write letters for applications based on job descriptions provided in the ads.
This activity supplements other lessons they learn, about money management, responsible banking practices, professionalism and more.
“That’s basically helping them get those soft skills and to really focus on those soft skills they need to be productive people in society and to be able to hold a job — to show up dressed appropriately and ready to work,” Stalvey said.
Another goal of the leadership class is to encourage students to step out of their comfort zones, Stalvey said.
“They lead presentations and lead the class through exercises,” she said. “So it’s not just written work. It’s getting up and leading people.”