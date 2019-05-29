Kindergarten students rarely have a newspaper subscription.
The students in Ann Roozen’s kindergarten class at Satilla Marsh Elementary, though, had the chance this school year to pick up copies of The Brunswick News often and skim through various sections of the newspaper. The experience helped the students along their path to discovering a love for learning.
Roozen found creative ways to teach her students about the letters in the alphabet using the coupon inserts in the paper. She connected science lessons to articles in the newspaper. And she taught the students how to recycle artistically, using The Brunswick News.
The overall goal, she said, was to pique students’ interests in the topics discussed in class and to offer another opportunity to develop their reading skills.
“We’re trying to teach them that you can read anywhere and all over the place,” Roozen said. “The newspaper was another medium for them to see words written.”
Roozen is one of many local teachers who found interesting ways to use The Brunswick News this school year through the Newspapers in Education program. The NIE program offers teachers free copies of the newspaper every week, so they can incorporate the paper into their lessons for students.
Roozen found a variety of ways to use the newspaper this year.
She used an article about whales to supplement a biology lesson. The students were jazzed, she said, to discuss a topic they’d just explored in a textbook.
“At this age, they like to be little scientists,” she said.
She also used the grocery shopping section while teaching the students the letter ‘G.’
“We pulled out the little Winn-Dixie insert and talked about what’s healthy and what wasn’t,” Roozen said.
The comics section came in handy when the class discussed literary characters’ emotions during a reading lesson.
“So they got to look at the comics,” Roozen said. “… We looked through the comics and read them the best they could and then guessed how the characters in their comics were feeling.”
Each student would receive their own comic to read. But when the class discussed an article together, Roozen would distribute a copy of the newspaper to each class table, so students could provide peer support to struggling readers.
“For a larger article, I’ll give the whole table one copy. That way the kids that struggle in reading have someone there to help them,” she said.
Her students had an appetite for learning, and Roozen used The Brunswick News to help feed that hunger.
“One of the ways that we’re getting them excited about reading is by trying to read about things that they care about,” Roozen said. “… They get excited when someone else is talking about what they’re talking about.”