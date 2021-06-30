Music education looked and sounded different in most schools this year due to the pandemic. But virtual learning platforms opened up new opportunities for some students in local schools this year, thanks to a new program sponsored by the Coastal Symphony of Georgia.
The Coastal Symphony brought a new, virtual version of its Musical Mentors program to Glyndale and Golden Isles elementary schools in the spring.
In the past, the program coordinated visits from musicians at schools throughout the year, when the opportunities arose. This year’s program was one week long at both schools and based on a curriculum created by a composer that included music composed by professional musicians.
“It’s just brilliant what they’ve done,” said Leslie Graitcer, chair of the Musical Mentors program. “They wrote this whole curriculum and built it around the standards the teachers have to meet, and the teachers helped really create the program also.”
The program served fifth-graders at both schools, who heard from and spoke to the musicians virtually using Google Classroom.
Graitcer, who sat in on each day’s visits, said the rollout of the program was fascinating to watch in real time.
“It was interesting because in order to do it for all the fifth-graders, if you were there in person you would maybe all gather in the gym and you would do it all at once. But they had to be in each classroom,” she said.
The curriculum and composition had a space theme, with a storyline centered on the Apollo 11 moon landing, which is part of the fifth-grade learning standards.
“They came up with a musical theme, which was, ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” LG said. “And then the musicians would each day develop variations on that theme that matched part of the story line. And then the kids would be involved.”
Graitcer said she saw great interest from the students who participated.
“The kids were pretty responsive,” she said. “Each day, the musicians would present and they’d ask questions. The kids would come up to the computer to talk to the musicians, and they would clap along. They would snap their fingers, they would use wood instruments and they would they would do thumbs up, thumbs down. They were remarkably responsive considering this was all virtual.”
A violinist performed for the students and taught them about how the instrument is made and from what materials.
And the following day, a tuba player in the Jacksonville Symphony and Coastal Symphony, James Jenkins, shared many interesting facts about his instrument.
“This is made out of the same material that the piping in your house is made out of,” he said. “It’s made out of the exact same metal. It is a lower sounding instrument in the brass family.”
The longer the instrument, he explained, the lower the sound.
“The shortest instrument in the brass family is the trumpet,” he said. “It has three valves, and when people play it, they sit up and it points straight ahead. If I was to uncoil the trumpet and straighten it out in a straight line, the trumpet would be four feet long.”
Guess, Jenkins asked, how long a stretched out tuba would be?
A student suggested 6 feet.
“I wish it were only 6 feet,” he said, laughing. “It wouldn’t be so heavy.”
The tuba, he went on to say, is 32 feet long if fully uncoiled.
“That’s why it sounds so low because the instrument’s long, and then they wrap it up and put it in this type of coil so that it’s easier for us to carry and for us to play,” Jenkins said.
The music teachers at Glyndale Elementary and Golden Isles Elementary opted to offer the program to the fifth grade classes in hopes that the opportunity would inspire them to continue studying music in middle school.
“We want them to know what the real life of a musician is,” Graitcer said. “And I am impressed that this school district really does believe in the arts and music, and it’s an important part of the curriculum.”