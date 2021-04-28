Brunswick High School’s seniors carried on this semester the tradition of the Mr. BHS competition, offering support to the school’s early education pathway and Pint Pirates program.
A group of senior boys at Brunswick High volunteered again this year to collect donations among their fellow students and spread awareness of the importance of the Pint Pirates class, through which high school students serve as the teachers of 4-year-olds who spend several days a week in the preschool program.
“They will have a can, and they have a picture of themselves on the can in a tuxedo, and they go around and they ask for money,” said Lisa Marie McDaniel, the early education pathway instructor at Brunswick High. “Whoever gets the most money wins Mr. BHS. All of the money goes to our Pint Pirate program. It pays for our supplies, all the educational materials, everything that we do. We have a very nonexistent budget right now, especially with COVID.”
Additional costs this year have included masks and cleaning supplies, McDaniel said.
This year, a BHS alumnus supplied the signature tuxedos that the Mr. BHS participants don each year for photos that they place on their donation bucket, which the students carry around campus as they collect monetary contributions.
Chris Conrad, owner of Southern Hanger in downtown Brunswick, supplied the tuxedos this year. He graduated from BHS in 2017 and opened his store the following year,
Brunswick High has hosted the Mr. BHS competition annually since 2009 as a means of fundraising for the Pint Pirates program.
McDaniel said local businesses have been supportive every year. And she was especially grateful for Conrad’s contribution during a year that has taken a significant financial toll on businesses.
“It’s awesome that he’s coming back and contributing to us, not just the school but the students, and showing them the things that they can be and achieve,” she said.
Several participants in this year’s Mr. BHS competition said they volunteered with a desire to help ensure the 4-year-old Pint Pirates have all they need to learn.
“It’s a great program,” said Kamari Towns, a BHS senior and a Mr. BHS participant. “It helps the kids. It helps kids learn.”
The early education pathway students scored a perfect pass rate this year on the end-of-pathway test, through which they also earn college credit hours.
“These guys, they get college credit for this class, and that’s part of the Pint Pirate program,” McDaniel said. “They get an actual credit and get student teaching hours.”