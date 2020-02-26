The Southeast Georgia Health System has launched the 12th year of the Health Careers Explorer Post program on its Brunswick and Camden campuses.
The program is operated in partnership with the Coastal Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America and provides high school students with a unique opportunity to explore health careers.
Each month during the school year, a different service is explored through presentations and hands-on activities related to various career paths in health care.
“This program provides explorers information on education requirements, potential salaries and typical responsibilities of careers in a health system,” said Kyle Culbertson, manager of supply chain services for Southeast Georgia Health System. “Equipped with scrub top uniforms, these self-motivated students conduct business about the post and actively engage in their career search. A group of health system volunteers help facilitate the post and also mentor students in leadership roles.”
The program provides the students with rich experiences that can shape their future careers in health care or other industries, Culbertson said.
“It provides students with a ‘behind the scenes’ look at what we do as an organization and the different modalities and teamwork it takes to provide patient care to our community,” he said. “Most of the time when students think about a hospital they think of doctors and nurses, which is definitely an extremely important aspect of healthcare, but through this program they learn more about careers in areas they may never have thought about entering and get to interact with team members in those careers now.”
Areas explored include facilities, rehab and sports medicine, wound care, the maternity care center, radiology, surgical services, cath lab and the laboratory, Culbertson said.
“It is so important for us as an organization to be invested in the health care workers of tomorrow,” he said. “As current employees grow or eventually retire, succession planning with continuous improvement is a value we strive for.”