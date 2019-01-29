Rarely does a teenager know for sure what career path he or she should go down.
The Medical Explorer program offered by Southeast Georgia Health System aims to give local students a little guidance.
The program exposes school-age children to the many different types of health care professions and offers high school students opportunities to see health care in action and better prepare them to make career choices.
The Medical Explorer Posts have been offered on both the Brunswick and Camden campuses for 12 years.
“Our Explorer program is operated in partnership with the Coastal Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America and provides high school students with a wonderful opportunity to explore health care careers,” said DelRia Baisen, the health system vice president and post advisor. “Participating in the program gives students exposure to a variety of health care careers and an opportunity to interact with health care professionals in a supportive and fun environment.”
A different care unit is explored each month through educational presentations and hands-on activities. The eight-month program covers maternity care, rehabilitation and sports medicine, emergency care, laboratory/pathology and surgical services.
Students also learn about the educational requirements for the related health care jobs, along with income potential.
The program is one example of how Southeast Georgia Health System supports local education opportunities for students. The hospital also partners with The Brunswick News to sponsor the Newspapers in Education program, through which local teachers can sign up to receive free copies of The News twice a week to use in their classrooms.