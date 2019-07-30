The workforce King & Prince Seafood showed their company-wide giving spirit in this year’s Workplace Campaign for the United Way of Coastal Georgia.
King & Prince Seafood earned this year’s title of “top Workplace Campaign contributor” in the annual fundraising campaign.
More than 50 companies this year held workplace campaigns, which offer an opportunity for employees to donate to United Way through payroll deductions.
King & Prince Seafood employees donated $101,054 to this year’s campaign.
“They did a great job,” said John O’Donnell, plant manager and campaign leader at King & Prince Seafood. “It’s a very selfless workforce that we have here.”
About 300 employees work onsite at the King & Prince Seafood plant in Brunswick.
There was a month-long push at the company for employees to donate, and that message was spread through word of mouth as well as presentations from United Way and others involved in the community-wide campaign.
O’Donnell said the company team that organized King & Prince Seafood’s campaign administered strategies that have worked for the company in the past and tried some new tactics as well.
“We came up with some different perks for the employees, like depending on what you give you may have had some leniency on some of our attendance points that we have here, so that was a motivation,” he said.
For the first, the company tried reaching out to retirees and other past employees and encouraged them to donate.
They also promoted inter- department competitions to raise the most money.
The United Way invested this year in 39 problem-solving programs focused on improving education, health and financial stability of residents of Glynn and McIntosh counties. These programs are managed by 23 local nonprofit agencies.
Community investment grants funded by the annual campaign help individuals and families access services and programs that address immediate issues, like increasing access to pre-K for low-income children, reducing the number of children who live in poverty and reducing the number of youth aged 16-24 who are not working nor in school.
“United Way has a good reputation here for trust and for knowing how to distribute the money, because for us to figure out what agencies to give to would be very hard,” said Tom Norton, vice president of human resources for King & Prince Seafood. “… United Way can look at however many, 10 or 15 different agencies, and evaluate where to put the money in the community.”
Some employees at King & Prince Seafood have benefited from local programs supported by United Way fundraising, O’Donnell said.
“The United Way is such a well known organization,” he said. “… We just really like the fact that it’s a local chapter. I think that means a lot to the people who work here.”