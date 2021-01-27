King and Prince Seafood received recognition as the 2020 Business Partner of the Year, an award presented by the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education Work-Based Learning affiliate for the southeast region of Georgia.
This is the second year in a row that GICCA’s nominee was selected as the recipient of Business Partner of the Year for the southeast region of Georgia. In 2019, Maggie Dutton State Farm received the award.
The award is typically announced at the annual Georgia Association of Career/Technical Educators conference, but the event was held virtually this year due to pandemic concerns.
King and Prince Seafood’s Partnership with Golden Isles College and Career Academy and Glynn County Schools has resulted in six work-based learning placements over the last few years.
Over the last several years, the company has hired four high school apprenticeship students and has hired students immediately following high school graduation to complete on-the-job training while attending local post-secondary programs.
King & Prince Seafood offers work-based learning opportunities in industrial maintenance and culinary/food research and development.
“This partnership not only benefits the work-based learning students, but it also benefits other students due to King and Prince Seafood’s dedication to the school system,” according to information provided about this year’s award. “In addition to hiring students, they also promote manufacturing opportunities at a variety of student/parent events.”
During GICCA’s Safety and Career Fairs, King and Prince Seafood annually sets up a table with an interactive safety game with prizes.
Tom Norton, vice president of human resources for King and Prince Seafood, is on the career academy’s board of directors and also has served on the work-based learning advisory board for several years.
“King and Prince Seafood is working with other local manufacturers to produce PR materials (brochures, videos) to promote manufacturing careers as well as promoting females in manufacturing,” according to the announcement. “King and Prince Seafood Corporation is a strong partner for Glynn County Schools and the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.”