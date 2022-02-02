Jekyll Island will spend 2022 celebrating a milestone moment in its history.
This years marks the 75th anniversary of the island being opened to the public as a state park. Before that, the island served mostly as a winter playground for a group of wealthy families who made up the membership of the exclusive Jekyll Island Club.
The state of Georgia bought Jekyll Island in 1947, and then-Gov. M.E. Thompson declared the island “a playground that now belongs to every Georgian,” according to a timeline posted at jekyllisland.com.
“For the first time in its history, a sizeable portion of Georgia’s coastline became available for public use,” according to the website. “Plans were quickly implemented to ‘transform Jekyll into the finest seashore park in America,’ from a fading millionaire’s retreat to a public treasure.”
The Jekyll Island Authority has planned an array of events, exhibits and more to celebrate this anniversary.
The celebration officially began Friday with a soiree event attended by state dignitaries, Jekyll staff and residents and many others who were willing to get dressed up and enjoy entertainment and fine dining in honor of the anniversary.
The state purchased the island in 1947 for $675,000, or about $6.7 million today. Jekyll Island opened to the public as a state park on March 5, 1948.
And in 1950, the Jekyll Island Authority was established. JIA’s purpose was to be a self-supporting state agency that would steward the new state park’s natural and cultural resources and protect it from overdevelopment.
A drawbridge to the island was completed in 1954. Tallu Fish founded the Jekyll Island Museum, operating out of Indian Mound Cottage, that same year.
To learn more about this history and events planned for the anniversary celebration, visit jekyllisland.com.