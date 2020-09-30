Virtual learning this school year has kept many students home in front of a computer, missing out on socialization and hands-on learning opportunities that are important to their overall educational experience.
Parents and guardians are now overseeing much of their students’ school days, and it’s up to them and to teachers to come up with creative, new and safe ways to keep their children engaged and learning. This requires some out-of-the-box thinking and use of all available resources.
Golden Isles families have the advantage of many local spots that can provide hands-on learning experience for their students.
Jekyll Island offers numerous activities that are perfect for parents looking to get their students away from the computer and outside for a different kind of learning.
A group of parents at an Atlanta-area school took advantage of the island’s offerings this past weekend by bringing their students down to Jekyll for a three-day trip with a schedule packed full of educational events.
“Our elementary school does a fifth-grade educational trip every year, and clearly this year with COVID that wasn’t going to happen,” said one of the trip’s leaders, Beth. “So a bunch of moms, we just all got together and decided to do our own version of it for any kids that wanted to go.”
The group planned to visit the Nature Center and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, take a dolphin tour and explore the island’s historic district.
“We just decided to do it on our own, with this being a crazy year,” Beth said.
Her school has offered only virtual learning until recently, when some classes began to slowly transition to in-person learning.
The parent-led trip allowed families to maintain control over their children’s safety and provide a chance to learn and explore.
“I’m going to be with my daughter, and I’m going to make sure that she’s as safe as she can be,” Beth said. “That’s the goal — if you want to do this, then you’ll have some control over how you can do it and your child can benefit from the hands-on education and the socialization.”
Jekyll Island offers all that’s needed for a safe, fun and educational trip, she said.
“There’s some cool stuff there, with that Nature Center and with the tours, the history tours, and the driftwood beach and the Turtle Center and all that,” she said. “It’s just some really cool stuff that we don’t want our kids to miss out on.”
Included on the next page are some of the ways to get out and explore educational opportunities on Jekyll.
1 Georgia Sea Turtle Center
The center is Georgia’s only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility and offers the public a chance to learn about sea turtles and see rehabilitation work. Year-round indoor and outdoor programs are also available for guests of all ages. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
2 4-H Tidelands Nature Center
The nature centers offers kayak tours, coastal ecology programs and nature walks, as well as an exhibit gallery featuring live coastal species like sea turtles, fish, invertebrates, horseshoe crabs, snakes and alligators.
3 Horton Pond
An observation deck on the pond provides an expansive view, where visitors can see wildlife like turtles, alligators and birds. A nearby nature trail offers a 0.7 mile loop that begins near the observation deck and passes through several maritime plant communities.
4 Biking
Jekyll offers more than 20 miles of paths and trails for bikers to take the scenic route and observe the island’s beauty up close. Paths will take bike riders around the sand dunes, beaches and historic sites. The Jekyll Island Bike Barn rents adult and kid-sized bikes, tricycles, tandem bikes, two- and four-person surreys, bike trailers and dual trikes.
5 Jekyll Island historic sites
Visitors can traverse through history by checking out Jekyll’s numerous historic sites, including Horton House, one of the oldest tabby buildings in Georgia, and the Wanderer Memory trail, an educational experience that tells the story of America’s last known slave ship.
6 Mosaic
Jekyll Island Authority recently renovated the Mosaic museum, which can take visitors through the cultural and natural history of the island. The museum, open 9 am. to 5 p.m. daily, features more exhibit space, more artifacts and a new multi-purpose room.