Companies in Glynn County find numerous ways to support local education, recognizing the value of investing early in the future workforce.
COVID-19 has impacted this work, as the virus has affected nearly all facets of life this year. Onsite tours and work opportunities have been limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.
International Auto Processing has made sure to nonetheless continue supporting local schools and the education of this community’s students this year. The company is among the many sponsors of the Newspapers in Education program, offered by The Brunswick News Publishing Co., which provides teachers with an additional resource by delivering copies of the newspaper to classrooms twice a week.
IAP began vehicle processing on Colonel’s Island in 1986. Since then, the company has processed more than 6.3 million vehicles, according to its website. Last year IAP received more than 400,000 units, which represents about two-thirds of the vehicles going through the Port of Brunswick.
IAP’s support of the NIE program helps bring educational resources to local students.
“Normally IAP provides tours/field trips to middle/high school students, career academy students and Youth Leadership Glynn,” said Don Asdell, IAP’s president and CEO. “IAP believes that it is important to educate the local population on what actually goes on behind the scenes at the port. Unfortunately we have had postpone and limit tours this year due to COVID-19 precautions. Hopefully next year we can resume educational tours.”
Businesses in the Golden Isles play a critical role in supporting local schools. Asdell said IAP takes this role seriously.
“It is the responsibility of local businesses to be involved in and support of the local school system,” he said. “IAP values the significance that the local schools and the community have on our business, our team members and our customers. Many of our employees have children, grandchildren and relatives in the local school system.”