International Auto Processing, like many local companies, recognizes the importance of contributing to the development of a qualified workforce.
As part of that effort, IAP is a sponsor of The Brunswick News’ Newspapers in Education program, which provides free copies of the newspaper twice a week to local teachers, who then find ways to use this resource in their classroom lessons.
IAP also supports local education in numerous other ways, said Don Asdell, president and CEO of IAP.
“IAP is a Scholarship Level Sponsor (Forging Partners) for the Golden Isles College and Career Academy,” he said. “IAP also contributes to multiple Glynn County school fundraisers including the Coastal Pines Technical College and the Glynn County Athletic Department.”
The company also makes sure students see firsthand what kind of operation takes place at the port.
“IAP provides tours/field trips to middle/high school students, career academy students and Student Leadership Glynn,” Asdell said. “IAP believes that it is important to educate the local population on what actually goes on behind the scenes at the port. The port of Brunswick is one of the largest economic engines in the area and is the nation’s largest autoport.
The port supports more than 11,000 jobs across Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne, Brantley and Camden counties, he said.
“IAP wants students to consider working in the port as a potential career path,” Asdell said. “Many of our employees start out as drivers and work their way up to management.”
Local businesses have a responsibility to stay involved in and support the community’s schools, he said.
“IAP values the significance that the local schools and the community have on our business, our team members and our customers,” Asdell said. “Many of our employees have children, grandchildren and relatives in the local school system.”
Newspapers are an effective tool in enhancing local education, he said.
“IAP feels strongly that literacy is the fundamental skillset in children receiving a quality education,” Asdell said. “Newspapers are a key tool teaching students critical thinking about local news, world news, editorials, the economy and sports. ”