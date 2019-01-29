Jimmy Reynolds picked up a copy of The Brunswick News and, in a highly exaggerative manner, flapped open the pages and took on the same serious expression he’d likely seen people in movies wear when reading a newspaper.
Like most high school students, Reynolds, a senior at Glynn Academy, reads more news on his cellphone than in print.
Autumn Roberts, who teaches the hospitality and tourism pathway at Glynn Academy, knows that many students in her class are less familiar with newspapers than they are with other forms of news media. She is one of many local teachers, though, who has signed up for the Newspapers in Education program, offered by The Brunswick News. Through the program, teachers receive free copies of The News twice a week to use in their classrooms however they wish.
“We use a lot of the sale papers when we’re doing math activities,” said Roberts, whose hospitality and tourism classes cover marketing principals, the essentials of the industry and management topics.
She organizes the newspapers and keeps them available in a storage area of the classroom, for student use and for other teachers to reference.
“A lot of the other teachers come in here and pull from those now, when they’re looking for real-world promotional types of things,” Roberts said.
The newspapers can be used to show students the ways in which what they learn at school relate to current events, Roberts said.
“Really, it connects the students and creates that ‘aha’ moment of ‘Hey, they really do know what they’re talking about because here’s real proof of what’s been going on,’” she said.
Using the archive of newspapers, student learn how to site and reference sources. The newspapers are sorted in Roberts’s room by topic.
“Then, in the next class when I talk about specific industries, like if we’re focusing on the restaurant industries, I’ll pull out the restaurants and we’ll use the articles,” Roberts said. “We’ll use those to relate to vocabulary or the topics that I’ve just taught.”
Roberts has state guidelines to follow regarding the content she teaches in class. But the newspapers help her take the students beyond the information in a textbook.
“I’m able to take that and I teach them, and then they can see where, locally, that concept applies or is driving industry or it’s creating jobs,” she said.
Today’s generation of high school students is less familiar with print newspapers, Roberts said. But the Newspapers in Education program offers her a way to connect them to local news.
Students also get a kick out of seeing their own pictures, or the pictures of people they know, in the newspaper. And sometimes, students like Reynolds have some fun pretending to be an older person in a movie reading a newspaper.
“He’s like, ‘I feel like my grandpa,’” when they start to open them up,” Roberts said.