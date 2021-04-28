The Southeast Georgia Health System clinical education team has taken an out-of-the-box approach to help nursing professional earn their continuing education credits.
The team created an escape room experience last year to be part of the nurses’ clinical education program.
Escape rooms, popular learning and entertainment activities, provide an interactive opportunity for productive learning and collaboration.
“The escape room fosters a self-guided learning experience in real time, versus direct instruction that comes from a lecture or skills fair. This makes the experience so much more meaningful,” said Michelle Cox, manager of clinical and team member education for the health system. “There is critical thinking, communication and cooperative problem-solving happening within the room. It’s exciting to watch.”
Nursing professionals are required annually to complete continuing education credits to fulfill state requirements for licensure renewal.
They normally do so through lectures and skills fairs.
In an escape room activity, participants are closed into a room then presented with a story line and a series of challenges that must be completed in order to “escape.”
The health system nurses had to work together to find clues, solve puzzles and complete clinical tasks to earn their escape, with each session covering up to 10 different nursing-related topics.
A moderator was present to offer assistance, but the teammates had pull from each other’s knowledge and clinical experiences to advance.
The escape room participants performed under a time limit of 45 minutes, which fostered the type of fast thinking that is relevant in a medical setting, Cox said.
“So far, everyone seems to really enjoy this type of learning,” she said. “Each team comes up with a creative name, and it has become quite the competition to see who can escape the room in the shortest amount of time. We now have a leaderboard, tracking the top 10 teams, which has created a fun rivalry between them.”
After the team has escaped, the group meets with the educators to debrief on what they learned during the session.
The health system has offered weekly escape room sessions at its Center for Educational Development since fall 2020 and plans to continue with the popular program.
“Team members feel they have genuinely learned something and appreciate the cross-departmental collaboration,” Cox said.