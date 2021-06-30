A longstanding fundraising tradition at Sterling Elementary School was not slowed down this year by the pandemic.
The elementary school partnered with Jane Macon Middle School this year to host its annual Handbag Bingo, which was sponsored this year by the Gypsy Closet and raised almost $10,000 to benefit both schools.
“We had many different companies that donated raffles throughout the town,” said Stephanie Ryals, vice president of the PTA at Sterling Elementary and a school staff member. “Gypsy Closet definitely helped us out tremendously. They did a lot.”
Handbag Bingo is a community event that is well supported each year by local businesses and families, said Holly Gurr, president of the PTA at Sterling Elementary.
The bingo game’s prizes included not only a variety of purses but also gift items like grills, spa packages, beach gear and more. And the event was split into two sessions this year to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions in the spring.
“It is an incredible fundraiser,” said Leslie Forcina, principal at Jane Macon Middle School. “I had no idea when they said, ‘Do you want to do a joint fundraiser/ Handbag Bingo?’ how much fun it was.”
The restaurant porch brought a food truck, and the event was hosted outdoors at the St. Simons Casino.
Jane Macon Middle School hopes to use the funds raised to support construction of an outdoor classroom, Forcina said.
And Sterling Elementary’s may go toward security improvements at the school.
“I was just amazed at how much we brought in from that event,” Ryals said.
The Gypsy Closet presented a check after the event to representatives from both school’s PTA groups as well as the principals and district superintendent Scott Spence.