Retired Honorable Judge Orion Douglass (middle), executive director of Goodwill Home, Inc., presents a check to College of Coastal Georgia President Michelle Johnston (middle left) to establish the Black Scholars Endowed Scholarship. They are joined by (from left to right) Vice President of Advancement Jamie Bessette, Director of Diversity Initiatives Quinton Staples, and Assistant Vice President for Recruitment and Admissions Scott Argo.