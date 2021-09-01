College of Coastal Georgia’s new Black Scholars Program recently received a significant show of support from a local organization.
Goodwill Home, Inc., established the Black Scholars Endowed Scholarship at CCGA to benefit students in the Black Scholars Program, which aims to provide young African American men and women with an opportunity to grow as scholars, professionals and leaders for their community.
Goodwill Home, Inc., began in 1944 as a charitable institution to provide shelter, clothing, food and more for people in need, with a focus on helping the elderly and at-risk youth.
Retired Honorable Judge Orion Douglass, former College of Coastal Georgia Foundation trustee and the executive director of Goodwill Home, Inc., presented Michelle Johnston, president of the college, with a $100,000 donation to go toward the scholarship.
“We created this scholarship in an effort to uplift the youth in our community. We’re honored to serve and support our citizens in this special way,” Douglass said.
The Black Scholars Program is coordinated through the college’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
The first part of the program is the Black Scholars Recognition Award that recognizes juniors from high schools in the Coastal Georgia area for their academic achievement, civic engagement and leadership. Once enrolled at the college, those students can be a part of the Black Scholars Program and benefit from mentorship opportunities, leadership training, curricular and co-curricular support, as well as the newly created scholarship.
The college hosted its first Black Scholars Recognition Award ceremony earlier this year.
“We are very grateful to work hand-in-hand with Goodwill Home, Inc., and provide this scholarship for students in the Black Scholars Program,” said Jamie Bessette, vice president of advancement at the college. “Goodwill Home, Inc., shares our values and commitment to help students overcome financial barriers that could prevent them from obtaining a degree. This scholarship will position students for greater success in reaching their academic and career goals.”