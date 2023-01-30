The yearbook staff at Glynn Academy took a brief break last week from its work on the upcoming yearbook to reflect on the national acclaim they received for their most recent publication.
GA’s 2022 High Tide yearbook won a first-place ranking from the American Scholastic Press Association, a national journalism association. The yearbook also won the school’s first “special category” award and was one of four in the national division in the United States to win “Most Outstanding High School Yearbook.”
Miles Young, a senior and editor-in-chief this year, credited the success of last year’s yearbook to the hard work and organization of the staff.
“We’re definitely using some of the same ideas and tactics that we did last year, so hopefully we can get another national recognition for this year’s,” she said.
Last year’s book was titled “Balance,” and its nearly 360 pages include student life and sports sections, spotlights on faculty, event coverage and much more.
The publication’s design, creation and publication is led by students, who begin coming up with ideas in April of the preceding school year and who work over the summer and almost every day through the school year to bring those ideas to life.
“It’s a student publication,” said Layne Weaver, yearbook staff advisor. “I just oversee and make sure everything goes smoothly. But they come up with everything. We go to a workshop in the summer every year, and they develop the theme. We design the cover. We map out the book. But it’s definitely student led.”
The students work on the yearbook daily during their third block period. They also attend school events to get photos and conduct interviews, and they regularly bring their work home to ensure deadlines are met.
Each student has to hone a variety of skillsets, including graphic design, photography and writing.
“Some staffs have just a designated photographer or a designated copy editor, but our kids do all of that,” Weaver said. “They all write, they all take pictures, they all go to events.”
The students sell advertisements to local businesses and other sponsors to pay for the creation and publication of the yearbook. They also purchase their own equipment, and they’re currently looking to buy additional cameras.
“And those are expensive,” Weaver said.
The students devote significant time and energy, every week, to ensure they put out a quality publication at the end of the school year, Weaver said.
“I wish that people knew how hard these kids work and how much effort goes into it because they really, really work hard,” she said. “It’s fun. It’s really fun … But it’s deadline driven, and they work hard.”
Ella Bell LeZotta, a junior on the yearbook staff, said she doesn’t think many realize how much work it takes to make a yearbook.
“I don’t think the school as a whole realizes how much work we actually put into it and how many hours we sit on our computes coming up with ideas, designing pages and then just all the other skills that factor into being in here,” she said. “You don’t just write the copy. You take the pictures, and you have to have the social skills. And you also have to have a ton of creativity.”
Last year’s editor-in-chief was Victoria Williamson. Young, who succeeded Williamson, said she’s proud of what the staff accomplished.
“I was probably most proud of how the staff all worked together to create it, even though they all had their own separate jobs to do,” she said. “Really, everyone helped each other, and I think that’s what made the book so good.”