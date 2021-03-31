The National WWII Museum in New Orleans recently named Glynn Academy junior Isabelle Zantow as a 2021 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award recipient.
The national honor is awarded annually to one student in every state who has maintained a strong record of volunteerism, demonstrates school and community activism, and helps implement creative solutions to recognized problems.
The leadership award was created in honor of Billy Michal, who was a child living in Louisiana during World War II. At 6 years old, Michal helped his one-room school win a statewide scrap metal-collection contest during the war, proving that every citizen could contribute to victory.
“It’s extremely gratifying to recognize students throughout the nation for the wonderful contributions they make to their local communities,” said Stephen J. Watson, president and CEO at The National WWII Museum, in a press release. “During World War II, our country needed everyone to come together for a common goal of securing freedom and democracy around the world. Much like Billy Michal’s contribution over 75 years ago, our student honorees prove that their positive actions, no matter how big or small, can make a difference in their communities. We are proud to honor their accomplishments.”
Zantow is a dual enrollment program participant studying at College of Coastal Georgia. She is also active in Girl Scouts and has earned both the Girl Scout’s Bronze and Silver Awards. She participates in the Marine Corps Junior ROTC, the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra and serves as captain of the Glynn Academy Rifle Team.
Zantow also serves on the school’s Student Council and in the Environmental Club, Beta Club and National Honor Society, as well as her church’s council as the church youth representative.
Zantow was nominated by George Cressman, staff historian for the Camp Blanding (Florida) Museum, vice president of the Guale Historical Society and a docent at the Home Front Museum on St. Simons Island.
She will be recognized with the other honorees virtually at the Museum’s American Spirit Awards program taking place June 18.