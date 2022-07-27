Glynn Academy’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America heads into the new school year after wrapping up a previous year of significant growth capped by a trip to the national competition in Chicago, Ill.
For the first time in 16 years, Glynn Academy students qualified to represent the state of Georgia at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago, and they brought home some national awards.
Eight members of the newly active chapter competed at nationals. Olivia Jarrell, Jalen Mays and Sara Jane Veal placed fourth out of 91 teams in the Local Chapter Annual Business Report.
Jarrell was one of only 20 students nationally to receive the Capstone Award, the highest level of the Business Achievement Award program.
And during the conference, which took place June 28 to July 2, members also attended workshops, networked and gained skills in leadership development and teamwork.
“It was incredible because we got to meet so many people from all across the country and meet all of the different state officers,” Jarrell said.
Other national competitors were Lexi Veal and Chelsea Yates in broadcast journalism, Katie Hickson, Sara Jane Veal Abigail Winford in introduction to social media strategies, and Anthony Tortorete in open networking events.
The students also made time for sightseeing while in the Windy City. They visited Cloud Gate, the Navy Pier, the Willis Tower SkyDeck, the Shedd Aquarium and the Museum of Science and Industry. They also attended a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
Erica Veal, the chapter’s advisor, moved over to Glynn Academy this past school year after 16 years at Brunswick High, where she also served as FBLA advisor. She wanted to get the chapter more established at GA, as it has long been at BHS.
“I loved watching the officer team start off with a goal of ‘Let’s just get 50 members,’ … and see them go past that and surpass it and say, ‘OK let’s go to 75,’” Veal said. “And then we got to 100 members.”
Lexi Veal and Yates created for the broadcast journalism competition a show covering topics in sports, civics and world news. They wrote the script, created graphics and added video components that shaped the overall production.
“I gained better presentation skills,” Yates said. “We both had to write the script, and collaboration and teamwork were really needed in our project.”
Sara Jane Veal said they were able to highlight during the competition the successful year Glynn Academy’s chapter had.
The chapter’s enrollment grew significantly over the past year, and the student members played a large role in cultivating interest in FBLA on Glynn Academy’s campus.
“We all put in our work in together as an organization to meet people out in the school,” Mays said.
In 2020, Glynn Academy’s FBLA chapter didn’t have any members, Sara Jane Veal said. But in 2021, the chapter grew from 50 members to over 100.
The students hope to expand the group even more this school year.
Reasons to join include life skills development, networking opportunities and career planning, the students said.
“FBLA lets you network with a lot of people throughout Georgia and even throughout all the states,” Sara Jane Veal said. “These people that you’re talking and meeting with, you have no idea, they might be the next big business person in the world.”
Georgia’s FBLA program emphasizes alumni involvement, Erica Veal said, and encourages former students to maintain a connection with their high school chapters and contribute to the students’ success.
“You don’t know, they might be a reference on your application,” she said. “I believe FBLA does a great job of building their résumé individually and supporting them with networking.”
Mays said FBLA prides itself on being the largest student-led organization in the country.
The competitions offer opportunities for students with almost any interest, Erica Veal said, from technology to finance to journalism and more.
And these events give students hands-on practice in areas they may be interested in pursuing as careers.
“The performance events can help you figure out what you want to do in the future,” Lexi Veal said. “I’ve always had this dream to be a sports broadcaster, and doing broadcast journalism showed me how it would be. It can help you find what you’re into doing.”
It was teamwork, though, that led the students to the national competition, Jarrell said.
“We all worked very collaboratively, and we all put in great amounts of effort,” she said.