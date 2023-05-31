The highest number of qualifiers in Glynn Academy’s history will advance to the national competition of the Future Business Leaders of America this summer.
Eighteen students advanced to this year’s national conference, which will take place in Atlanta.
The club is celebrating a year of success, after 43 members of the Glynn Academy chapter of competed at the State Leadership Conference in March and brought home several awards and chapter recognitions.
Twenty-three members placed top 10 in finals. The Glynn Academy chapter also received recognition as the Region 3 Sweepstakes Champion, Superior Gold level Chapter, and earned 6th place in the Division I level of Chapter of the Year.
FBLA member Olivia Jarrell was elected to the Georgia FBLA executive team as the 2023-2024 Georgia FBLA state president. She also received recognition for earning all four levels of the Business Achievement Awards.
“Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is such a great organization to build students’ resumes and connect to our community,” said Erica Veal, chapter advisor. “Several local businesses contributed to our success this year. Five Guys offers FBLA Nights each month, Hello GoodBuy and Bounce It Out Events provide members’ volunteer opportunities and financial sponsorships to support our State and Nationals conferences.”
Other businesses lent their support to the program as well, she said. Chris Conrad, owner of Southern Hanger, was featured in an interview for the Broadcast Journalism’s team competition, and Bob Ellis from King & Prince Seafood worked one-on-one with the Sales Presentation team.
“We are always looking for business partners to support and mentor our members,” Veal said. “That connection and support in preparing the future business leaders of our community is what sets FBLA apart.”
Alexandra Cheong, a senior who competed in the graphic design program, said she’s proud of her teammates for breaking out of their shells and delivering a top-notch presentation.
“We are all pretty introverted, so it was amazing to be able to overcome our fears of public speaking and present a project we were truly proud of,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for better teammates, and we are so excited and honored to represent our state at the national level. And to bring home some FBLA bling, of course.”
Competitive FBLA is relatively new at Glynn Academy, said Veal, who has worked with students in the club to change the perception of the organization on. campus.
“I’m so thankful for students that jumped in, not even understanding all that’s involved but willing to accept the challenge,” she said. “Our competitors started working on their events in November of last year. They stay after school to practice their performance events, study online testing material and create professional quality graphic designs, presentations and videos.”
Their hard work paid off, she said.
“That effort is what earned 50 region top 10 awards, the Region 3 Sweepstakes Championship, 23 state finalists and 18 members qualifying for Nationals,” Veal said. “I am extremely amazed and proud of the growth and success of the Glynn Academy chapter of FBLA.”