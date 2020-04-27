Sometimes, the real world serves as the best classroom.
So this year, the Golden Isles College and Career Academy partnered with The Club on St. Simons Island to provide an opportunity for GICCA’s sports medicine students to get hands-on experience working at the local fitness center.
Earlier this semester, before the coronavirus disrupted everyone’s lives and The Club and local schools had to temporarily close, the class visited The Club twice a week for work-based learning and exercise classes with certified trainers.
The Club’s staff developed a program that gave the students experience with cleaning equipment, laundering towels, managing some of the front desk duties, taking inventory and more.
“It’s been really an incredible partnership,” said Rachel Yeargan, healthcare science instructor at GICCA.
On a class day at the end of February, the students received a lesson in self-defense. An instructor led them through the lesson, pointing out the body’s weak points and showing the students what moves to use in different dangerous situations.
The students had the chance to learn from many educators at The Club who specialize in physical and athletic training, yoga, massage therapy, physical therapy, exercise science and more. Instructors also took the students through complete workouts and provided explanations of class structure and motivational methods.
“The instructors can give them things that I don’t know a lot about,” Yeargan said. “… They are being exposed to so much more than I could ever give them or that a book could ever teach them. It’s some serious hands-on learning.”
Yeargan said she hoped this experience would teach her students important lessons about not only sports medicine but also business management and good work skills.
“I hope to have given them some real world, hands-on work, so they understand that the owners will do anything,” she said. “It’s just inspiring them to see it’s OK to do this kind of work and you have to work your way to the top.”