A community’s newspaper can provide readers with a direct look into what matters locally.
Newspapers cover the stories that bring communities together and offer an easy tool to stay up to date on what’s going on in the area.
At the Goodwill Job Connection Center in Brunswick, students in the weekly GED class pick up The Brunswick News regularly. The class, taught by a Coastal Pines Technical College instructor, meets twice a week.
“She uses the newspapers, one, just for basic communication,” said Teakla Jackson, career center coordinator at the local Goodwill. “She said she likes to get her students outside of their own little world and finding out what’s going on in their hometown as well as in the world.”
The class receives free copies of The Brunswick News weekly through the Newspapers in Education program. Teachers in Glynn County can sign up for the program and receive copies to use in their classrooms in a variety of ways.
The GED class at Goodwill is one of several services offered by the Job Connection Center. The center, located next to the store at 249 Village at Glynn Place, also offers workshops, professional development opportunities and a computer lab. The center’s staff can offer résumé and interviewing skills training, and they teach courses in hospitality training, soft skills development and computer skills.
“The community doesn’t know a lot of things that Goodwill does,” said Gary Fiveash, an employee at the Job Connection Center. “… They can do job searches online, they can do their résumés here, they can look for jobs.”
The partnership with Coastal Pines Technical College has been in place for many years, Fiveash said. The GED classes attract students of all ages and backgrounds. The instructor also uses the newspapers to help students connect with local job opportunities, Jackson said.
“She also likes to use the newspaper, of course, to help them with job searches and identifying the valuable information in the job search — the things to look for and the things that will be valuable and important to them,” Jackson said.
Jackson encouraged community members to come see firsthand what the Goodwill Job Connection Center offers.
“We have a lot of resources that are actually free to the public,” she said. “People hear ‘Goodwill,’ and they automatically think about the store. But we have a lot of resources that are here.”
A hospitality training program offered at the Job Connection Center ends with a guaranteed interview at a local business and a certification that doesn’t expire, Jackson said.
And the Goodwill staffing program connects workers quickly with auto-processing jobs at the local port.
“Say you apply Monday, Steve calls you on Tuesday,” Fiveash said. “You’re here Thursday for orientation, and you can start Monday.”
Donations coming into Goodwill’s store help fund the career development services offered by the Job Connection Center, Fiveash said.
“The main thing is all of our services are free to the public, because the donations that are given to Goodwill, that are sold in the store, revert back into our company and our programs,” he said.