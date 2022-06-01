Frederica Academy hosted for the first time this year an induction into its Fine Arts Hall of Fame for distinguished alumni and retired educators.
The program was envisioned during the school celebration of its 50th anniversary.
The ceremony, held in April, celebrated the induction of six new members of the Fine Arts Hall of Fame. The purpose of the Fine Arts Hall of Fame is honor alumni and educators who have played an outstanding role in the arts profession and arts education.
The three distinguished alumni were Julia Chandler Lawing, Melanie Barger and Jim Jones, all of whom went on to work as professional artists.
Three former educators who were inducted were Joan Harris, a retired sixth-grade and theater teacher; Karen Cate, retired music teacher; and Annalisa Taylor, retired visual arts teacher.
Modeled after the school’s Sports Hall of Fame, the Fine Arts Hall of Fame will include members chosen by a panel of the school’s teachers and administrators who review, discuss, and ultimately select from nominations submitted by the larger school community.
“We want it to be a sister program to the Sports Hall of Fame, which is very established at the school,” said Tess Nielsen, fine arts director at Frederica Academy. “And we want to note here that just as we’ve had so many graduates go on to excel in collegiate sports and also in the world of professional sports, we’re developing just as many artists in visual arts and design, architecture, performing arts.”
The first group of inductees strongly demonstrated the connection between staff and students at Frederica and the way those bonds carry alumni of the school into successful future careers, Nielsen said.
“We do so much in the classroom daily for our students, but there’s also in the arts a broader piece of getting out into the community and sharing art with the community, sharing performance events with the community, and as we’re coming out of COVID, I think it’s really important for the school to have a community presence in the arts,” she said.