College of Coastal Georgia continued its tradition this year of inspiring local girls to pursue opportunities and careers in STEM.
The Expanding Your Horizons program returned in-person at the college earlier this month. Middle school girls spent a day at the campus engaged in educational activities centered on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
The Expanding Your Horizons program has been offered for many years at the college as an opportunity to introduce girls to these subjects in a fun way and let them meet women who work in these fields that are traditionally male-dominated.
Expanding Your Horizons is done in partnership with Pinova, Glynn County Schools and the college and is intended to give middle school girls an opportunity to explore different career fields in STEM.
At this year’s event, the morning began with remarks from the college’s president Michelle Johnston and the college’s provost and vice president of academic affairs Johnny Evans.
Pinova Quality Control Analytical Chemist Torri Sutherland also spoke to the students. Sutherland encouraged the girls to pursue a career in what they enjoy.
Jessica Brown, a stormwater specialist for the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, was the keynote speaker. Brown shared how she became a stormwater specialist, what her job entails and the importance of learning by doing.
The girls spent the rest of the day attending a variety of workshops for hands-on activities involving nursing, electronics, biology, fossils, telescopes, chemistry, vision and more.