Five local students are now on a trip that could change the trajectory of their lives and career.
Four Frederica Academy students and one Glynn Academy student earned an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. for a weeklong seminar by winning the Colonial Dames Essay Contest.
Now in its 40th year, the essay contest sponsored by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America provides scholarships for students from across the United States to attend the Washington Workshops Congressional Seminar in D.C.
Spencer Sullivan, Gillian Sullivan, Roy Boyd and Cole Lawrence, all students or recent alumni of Frederica Academy, will join Glynn Academy student Annie Burdell on the trip.
These students will have the opportunity to meet United States senators and representatives, attend committee hearings, listen to guest speakers on the branches of government, work in model committees with other delegates and see Washington’s top historical and educational exhibits. The trip began June 25 and will end Friday.
Students are required to write an essay to enter the competition, and while short the essays must demonstrate strong writing and in-depth research on the topic.
Spencer Sullivan said he hopes to be immersed in the legislative process during his trip.
He plans to study political science through the University of Georgia’s honors program. Steve Jobe, who was his history teacher for four years, helped Spencer Sullivan see political science and history through a whole new lens.
“It wasn’t just facts — it was why did they do this,” he said. “That really opened up my mind … Mr. Jobe definitely made me interested in figuring out why people act the way they do.”
Jobe has encouraged many students through his years as a teacher to pursue this opportunity through the essay contest.
“These contests help with the writing skills and research skills,” he said. “And it’s a competitive contest so it’s teaching that skill as well. You’re writing against others and you need to do your best work … They go to D.C. to participate in this and it might light a fuse to inspire them.”
Constance Sullivan, a Frederica Academy alumna who went on the trip in 2017, said her trip included a visit to Arlington Cemetery, observance of meetings at the U.S. Capitol and opportunities to meet Washington officials.
“It was a really awesome experience,” she said. “… It was an experience that exposed me to different areas of academia and society in general that I wouldn’t have been exposed to in school. It was a really great opportunity to see how everything works and to see if I was interested in that area.”