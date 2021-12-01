College of Coastal Georgia’s chapter of Kappa Mu Epsilon Math Honor Society, the Georgia Theta Chapter, inducted earlier this semester its first student members.
Kappa Mu Epsilon is a specialized honor society in mathematics that promotes the interest of mathematics among undergraduate students. The organization has more than 80,000 members in about 150 chapters in 35 states. It can be found at colleges and universities that offer a strong mathematics major.
The induction ceremony was held in Stembler Theatre and was virtually hosted by Kappa Mu Epsilon National Treasurer and Georgia Theta Installing Officer Dr. David Dempsey.
Inductees signed their name during the ceremony to be a part of the honor society. Students also received a pin and a certificate. After the ceremony, Dempsey gave a math talk on the history of math functions.
Assistant Professor of Mathematics Dr. Aaron Yeager serves as the faculty sponsor and corresponding secretary for the college’s chapter.
“To host the chapter, we had to apply and then be voted on by their national officers,” Yeager said. “The society’s willingness to accept our application is a testament that our college, department, and students are making significant progress towards promoting mathematics and its surrounding sciences.”
KME provides opportunities for students to be recognized for their academic success. The honor society hosts regional and national conferences, where students can connect with members from across the nation, present their undergraduate research and learn more about mathematics’ role in society, Yeager said.
Students interested in math also have the opportunity to join the college’s Math and Data Science Club, which provides opportunities for students to give presentations, engage with faculty outside of the classroom and meet professionals in the math and data science fields from across the country.
The first members of the college’s Georgia Theta Chapter are Kaelyn Tyler, Mallory Boyd, Garrett Moseley, Monique Deschenes, Marianela Landi, Alexus Thomas, Darius Hammond, Dylan Morgan, Ben Huynh, Travis Simmons, Kayla Russo and Justin Gartzen.