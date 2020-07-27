College of Coastal Georgia recently reported that its summer enrollment number increased this year.
The college saw a 5.25 percent increase in summer enrollment compared to last summer.
This summer’s enrollment numbers set a record for the college.
“It is always exciting to reach a college milestone in terms of enrollment, but when it comes down to it, the real benefit is that we are helping students earn their degrees faster and in ways that are convenient to them,” said Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the college switched to online instruction for all courses for the remaining spring semester and summer session.
This change allowed for a more flexible experience for students, Umfress said.
“Being fully online for the summer allowed us to reduce a number of fees as well,” he said. “I think it was an obvious choice for a number of students to take advantage of getting our unmatched, high-quality, Coastal education while saving money on tuition.”
Over the last five years, the college has seen an increase of more than 31.6 percent of students enrolled in summer classes.
There has been a significant increase in the number of students taking more than seven hours of courses in the summer to progress towards completing their degree.
The college’s fall semester is set to begin Aug. 17.
To learn more about enrollment, please visit www.ccga.edu.