College of Coastal Georgia students offered the local Boys & Girls Club a helping hand at the end of last semester by completing critical upgrades in computer labs at local club locations.
A small group of cyber defense students installed updated operating systems, software programs and computer memory for the clubs, in hopes of providing a safer virtual playground for the children who attend the Boys & Girls Club.
The computer labs at the clubs provide internet access to students for homework and for those without internet at home. The project with the college initially started in the fall of 2019 at the Terry Thomas Club but was delayed due to the pandemic in spring 2020.
When fully completed, the project will save the Boys & Girls Club approximately $30,000 in technology operating costs.
Brian Dolan, chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, described partnering with the college as a “game changer.”
“The faculty have been so supportive of the mission of the Boys & Girls Club and the relationships built between the college and club are invaluable,” he said. “The upgrades of all our technology labs have assisted nearly 1,000 local youth with technology needs.”
Dr. Nelbert “Doc” St. Clair, assistant professor of cyber defense in the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia, led the community service project, in conjunction with the Center for Service-Learning at the college.
“If my skills can help a nonprofit by allowing them to re-allocate funds from their IT budget to service kids, I will help,” St. Clair said. “Plus, the college students are getting real world training that can’t be duplicated in a classroom environment.”