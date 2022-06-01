College of Coastal Georgia alumna Lily Heidger capped off her time at the college with an internship with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Heidger, who graduated in May with a degree in environmental science with a concentration in sustainability, policy and management, participated last summer in the International Collaborative Multidisciplinary Investigations Through Undergraduate Research Experiences (I-CEMITURE) program hosted by Georgia Southern University.
She was supposed to spend her summer at the University of Lorraine in Épinal, France, to research the thermal treatment of biomass. However, due to the pandemic, the format of her research opportunity changed. She instead worked remotely with her assigned professor in France and switched her research to looking at the relationship between urban climate and sociodemographics.
Heidger presented her summer research at the American Geophysical Union conference in New Orleans in December 2021, where an unexpected opportunity was proposed.
“I was presenting my poster, and there were a bunch of people asking me questions. This one lady who had asked a question pulled me aside and asked, ‘Would you be interested in an internship with NASA?’ I was so taken aback and surprised. I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Heidger recalled. “And she told me to email her to let her know when I’m free this week for an interview.”
Less than a week after her interview, she was informed that she had gotten the internship.
“She asked if I would be interested in an environmental justice internship with NASA, which was even more confusing because you don’t think of NASA with environmental justice. I didn’t know they did anything like that,” Heidger said.
Her internship is within NASA Headquarters. She helps to organize NASA datasets to find data that is useful for environmental justice and different projects across NASA, such as water quality and air quality data. The goal is to make the datasets more accessible for communities.
Her internship, which ended in May, opened her mind to new options for her future career.
“So many of these different positions are interesting to me—the different things they get to do, what they’re working on and publishing,” she said. “Everybody just loves what they’re doing, and they’re making progress. I can totally see myself in one of these in-between roles in the future. I don’t want to be a politician. I could be a researcher, but I want to be active and involved with progress.”