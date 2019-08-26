Ketara Hinman is far from home.
The new College of Coastal Georgia freshman recently moved to Brunswick from Pennsylvania to begin her first semester of college. Already, though, the campus feels like a second home.
“I love it,” Hinman said last week. “It’s just like another home.”
Hinman, like all students at the college, received a warm welcome when she arrived. That encouraging support is heavily emphasized during the first couple of weeks of the semester.
The college hosts numerous events and activities to ensure students feel welcomed. Welcome Stations were set up around campus all last week, so that college staff were available to help students navigate the campus and to cheer them on during the first days of the fall semester.
“It’s just important to be here the first couple of days and direct them to their classes,” said Brittany Garcia, coordinator of student engagement and intercultural programs at the college, as she manned one of the Welcome Stations. “We also have snacks and flyers, so we’re letting them know all the different activities that they can participate in during the first week.”
Those activities included a resource fair to help students get involved on campus as well as cook-out events with college leaders.
The college staff help students get to know their new community by organizing events around town, including a bowling night at Strike Zone and a trip to Summer Waves on Jekyll Island.
The college also ensures that students have access to coverage of local news by making free copies of The Brunswick News available around campus.
College of Coastal Georgia is one of several local sponsors of the Newspapers in Education program, which aims to put copies of The News in the hands of local students of all ages.
The sponsors’ support subsidizes the costs of the newspapers.
Making sure students feel at home on campus is a priority of the college, Garcia said.
“You want to make sure they’re feeling welcome when they get here,” she said. “… It’s just that first day of school, away from home for the first time, so we just want to make sure they feel just as welcome and are not scared.”
This support made Hinman’s transition into life at CCGA an easy one, she said.
“Coming from super far from home, it’s a tremendous help,” Hinman said.