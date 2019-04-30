The Dual Enrollment program offered to Georgia’s high school students is a highly cost-effective option. But not all students and parents know about the program’s many benefits.
Coastal Pines Technical College’s Golden Isles campus has a strong partnership with Glynn County Schools and the Golden Isles College and Career Academy to help students take advantage of the opportunities offered by Dual Enrollment.
“One of the things we’ve been working on with the Golden Isles College and Career Academy is to promote programs for dual enrollment, which is just an opportunity that the students can either take classes at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy or next door at our campus,” said Amanda Morris, vice president of academic affairs for Coastal Pines Technical College, which has a 13-county service delivery area.
Georgia’s Dual Enrollment program allows qualified high school students to take courses that simultaneously earn college and high school credit. Students in the program can take academic core courses that will transfer to the Technical College System of Georgia colleges or University System of Georgia college and universities. Students can also take occupational and career courses that will help them enter the workforce.
Coastal Pines offers a long list of credits that will transfer.
Benefits of the program also include free tuition, fees and textbooks.
And despite the long list of advantages, some still don’t know this option exists.
“We’re still finding that we have students and parents who don’t realize all that we do offer,” Morris said.
Coastal Pines offers Dual Enrollment classes on its campus, which is next door to GICCA, as well as in GICCA classrooms and in both Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy. Students are able to get to the Coastal Pines by taking the bus to GICCA.
“We’ve also put in a sidewalk so they can walk right next door to our campus,” Morris said.
Dual enrollment has seen significant growth in the last several years, as word spreads about this money-saving option.
“Just in this last semester, we’ve grown 20 percent,” Morris said.
Coastal Pines’ overall enrollment has increased, she said, and the dual enrollment numbers have gone up considerably.
Morris said the college has worked to increase awareness of the program through aggressive marketing.
“It is a huge cost saving for a student to get a college education,” Morris said. “But part of our mission at Coastal Pines is to train people for the workforce … This is one of the ways that we are fulfilling our mission of workforce education.”