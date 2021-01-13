Coastal Pines Technical College is partnering with Golden Isles College & Career Academy to offer new dual enrollment opportunities this semester for Glynn Academy and Brunswick High students.
“Starting spring semester GICCA students will be able to receive college credit for courses in the areas of allied health and culinary,” said Chad Swanson, dean for academic affairs at Coastal Pines.
Students will receive credit through Coastal Pines in the culinary pathway for CUUL 1120 (Principles of Cooking). This course introduces fundamental food preparation terms, concepts, and methods.
Students can also receive Coastal Pines credit in the allied health pathway for ALHS 1040 (Introduction to Healthcare), ALHS 1060 (Diet and Nutrition), and ALHS 1090 (Medical Terminology). ALHS 1040 introduces a grouping of fundamental principles, practices and issues common in the health care profession. ALHS 1060 discusses nutritional needs of individuals. ALHS 1090 introduces the elements of medical terminology placing emphasis on building familiarity with medical words through knowledge of roots, prefixes, and suffixes.
“Coastal Pines Technical College staff are continuing to meet with GICCA representatives to discuss more opportunities for students that will start fall semester 2021,” Swanson said.
Local high school students are already attending college classes in the areas of heating and air, criminal justice and cosmetology at GICCA.
There are numerous advantages for students who take these dual enrollment courses.
“One of the main benefits for students is being able to receive college credit while they are in high school,” Swanson said. “Students will be able to use dual enrollment funds to pay for the college courses while they are attending GICCA.”
Some students will even complete high school with certifications they can take directly into the workforce.
“For students that complete all the courses associated with a program of study they will earn a Technical Certificate of Credit from the Coastal Pines Technical College,” Swanson said. “This will benefit students by allowing them to be better prepared for their future and save their parents thousands of dollars.”