The COVID-19 pandemic has led many communities to come together and collaborate to solve numerous new challenges.
Many have risen to the occasion, including students and staff members of Coastal Pines Technical System.
Instructors with the technical college have delivered supplies, and administrators have donated PPE from the college’s medical programs to hospitals and other medical sites that dealt with shortages at the beginning of the crisis.
Coastal Pines has worked closely with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) throughout the pandemic, said Thomas Wesley, technical and industrial dean for Coastal Pines.
“The commercial truck driving (CTDL) program at Coastal Pines was used to transport medical supplies from a disclosed location in Kennesaw to Jesup,” he said. “The CDL instructors Mark Jackson, Timothy Murray, Shawn Crews and Warren Pittman were used to transport these goods, which were later distributed to local hospitals and clinics. Many of these trips took 10-12 hours a day to complete.”
Coastal Pines campuses have also found ways to adapt to new learning programs in light of social distancing requirements that limit the ability to meet as a class.
Students have been able to fulfill lab requirements even while quarantining and have graduated on time this spring despite the challenges.
Some students have done “limited labs” with proper PPE and social distancing guidelines.
“We have been able to get some of our students approved to come on campus to participate in in-person labs with their instructors,” said Lauralee Beauregard, marketing coordinator for Coastal Pines. “They are being put on a rotating schedule, allowing time for proper sanitation of work stations and are being allowed in smaller class/group settings to come in and complete some of their requirements for graduation.”