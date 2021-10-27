Brunswick High School’s marching band is off to an exciting start to the school year.
The band recently competed in the Sound of Silver Marching Competition held at Pierce County High School and received several honors.
The band as a whole earned straight superior ratings and second place overall with a score of 91.1.
But the year has not been without its challenges so far, said John Birge, band director.
“This has been a very unique year for our band,” Birge said. “During our July band camp, several students came down with COVID-19 and were unable to attend rehearsals. During pre-planning, I contracted it and missed the first three weeks of school.
“During this time our student leadership carried through and continued to push our younger students. Right when I was prepared to return the system went into lockdown, and we were apart for an additional two weeks. We missed out on five weeks of time together.”
Student leaders and especially dedicated seniors contributed to the band’s success so far, he said.
“They have been amazing and it is their efforts that kept things going while I was absent,” Birge said. “They ran classroom rehearsals and sacrificed personal time to help our younger members.”
In addition to their second place overall ranking, the band earned several captain awards.
The percussion section, which is led by Ari Stephan, Jefferey Whitesides and Jayden Hinson, earned the ‘Best in Show’ recognition. They also received the highest score out of all the competing bands.
The colorguard, under the leadership of Nana Kodua and Kylie Dallas, earned best in show as well.
“To earn second place overall and sweep the Percussion and Auxiliary captions, that’s pretty special,” Birge said. “I could not be more proud of our band and the efforts of our senior class.”