A group of nine Brunswick High School seniors wrapped up their high school careers in May ready to commit to a future working in education.
Brunswick High hosted a signing day ceremony for its students who plan to pursue careers in education.
To follow social distancing guidelines, the students participated in the event separately during 20-minutes time slots.
Each student signed a letter of intent, took pictures and celebrated with their families and teachers.
“It is amazing to me. These guys have worked so hard and I am so proud of them,” said Lisa Marie McDaniel, an early education pathway teacher at Brunswick High. “They are our future educators. This time has been extremely difficult, and they have made it.”
The students honored during the signing day ceremony were Matthew Landress, Talaya Starke, Summer May, Shelby Bennett, Alyssa Harris, Ninive Morales, Emalee Sylvester and Anasia Salazar.
Many of these students will attend College of Coastal Georgia and major in early education this fall. Starke plans to attend Fort Valley State University, and Bennett is headed to Kennesaw State.
Many of the usual end-of-year events for graduating seniors had to be postponed or canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDaniel said she felt that loss of some traditions enhanced the need for BHS staff to ensure they celebrated these future educators.
“With all of the cancellations of events this year, I am so glad that we got to recognize them, while still having social distancing,” she said. “To have worked for 12 years and to decide to choose education, these student are true patriots of our profession.”