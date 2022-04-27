Brunswick High School’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America ended this school year on a high note after several years of upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the chapter began the fall semester unsure what the year’s competitive events at region, state and national levels would look like.
Last year, they had to adapt to a virtual environment. Learning that kind of flexibility paid off this school year, though. Seven students will advance to compete in the FBLA national competition in Chicago.
An Nhien Do, Binh Nhien Do and Madigan Kirkland competed and placed fourth in state for the Business Plan performance event. Others who qualified for nationals included Liam Nunn, Emily Dey, Alyssa Kaywood, Kia Patel and Om Patel.
Many students were again challenged this year with last minute changes in format for FBLA competitive events. When students advanced to participate in the region, they were informed just before the competition that all events would need to be done virtually due to the surge in COVID-19 numbers.
This changed both the students’ methods of preparation for competition and the way that events would be viewed, scored and judged.
“I feel I had to work harder than usual when it came to preparing for events this year,” said Timothy Tran, the FBLA chapter president. “I take pride in all things that myself as an individual and my local FBLA chapter have been able to accomplish this year.”
Georgia FBLA also recognizes awards for local chapter programs at the state level. Chapters are able to earn points for FBLA service, membership service and community service throughout the year.
For the 2021–2022 school year, the Brunswick High chapter was recognized as a gold and superior chapter as well as being the 10th best chapter in the state.