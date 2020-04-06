Brunswick Cellulose remains a reliable supporter of Glynn County’s students.
The company partners with local schools in many ways and maintains a strong relationship with the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
“Brunswick Cellulose was involved in supporting the creation of GICCA and, each year, supports its Foundation and programs with both volunteer time and funding support,” said Randal Morris, a spokesman for Georgia-Pacific. “Additionally, our employees engage with many of our middle schools when our employees participate in Career Days to share what opportunities exist for engineering and other jobs in the pulp industry.”
Education is the path to opportunity and the foundation of success, for both individuals and for businesses that provide jobs, Morris said.
“Supporting local educational opportunities for our employees, their families and our neighbors in Brunswick and Glynn County is critically important for the long-term viability of our community and our operation,” he said. “It’s an interdependent relationship of mutual benefit to everyone and helps assure that our community, our fellow citizens, and our businesses have not just a future in this great place we call home, but the wonderful opportunity of constant improvement.”
Brunswick Cellulose has also sponsored for many years The Brunswick News’ Newspapers in Education program, which provides a free learning resource to local teachers every week.
“The Brunswick News is not just a local newspaper, it is also an important business in our community that employs people, connects them, informs them and helps our community grow,” Morris said. “It sponsors and promotes opportunity through its relationships and efforts just as Georgia-Pacific does.”
The NIE programs serves as a tool to share with companies to better leverage productive and valuable outcomes in the community, especially for students and teachers in the local school system, he said.
“We support NIE because it makes sense, because it’s a good program that generates and sustains far more value than the resources it takes to offer it,” Morris said. “We’re proud to be an NIE partner and supporter and a partner of The Brunswick News.”